OTE Group offers 6.2-million-euros financial support to its staff

Under the financial support package, OTE will offer a net financial support of up to 1,000 euros to its workers - Three-year collective labor agreement

OTE Group announced a 6.2 million euros windfall support to its workers and the signing of a three-year collective labor agreement.

Under the financial support package, OTE will offer a net financial support of up to 1,000 euros to its workers in a move designed to offer some relief against a backdrop of negative economic and geopolitical developments, a combination that has hit workers’ available income. The support package was agreed between the management and workers’ representatives. In additional, OTE Group announced the signing of a three-year business collective labor agreement will will lead to higher incomes for its workers.

“We have a lot of work ahead, amidst new crises and challenges. We confidence and solidarity we move forward. Together we build a better world for everyone,” Mihalis Tsamaz, OTE Group’s chairman and CEO said in an announcement.

