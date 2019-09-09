Investments, culture, tourism: 3 axis of action for Thessaloniki

By Giorgos Chatzlidis

In the special edition of the NAFTEMPORIKI newspaper, Konstantinos Zervas, Mayor of Thessaloniki, talks about his plan for a clean, green, functional city, and his view to turn Thessaloniki into a site for investments, a high-ranking tourist destination and a cultural centre for the wider area. Mr. Zervas highlights the biggest issue Thessaloniki faces today. He asks for the increase of green areas in the single redevelopment plan of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), as well as the creation of a Metropolitan Park. He also lists some of the great projects he intends to integrate in the new National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF). Moreover, Mr Zervas expresses his contentment for the legislative intervention by the Ministry of Interior regarding the governability of municipalities, noting however that there is need for a greater legislative initiative that will transfer real competencies and resources to Local Government Administration.

You are taking charge of the Municipality of Thessaloniki after Mr. Boutaris. He had been the mayor for almost nine years, for the first half of which you were Deputy Mayor. What is the greatest problem bequeathed to you by the former mayor, which you intend to resolve as a priority? Furthermore, what success do you give him credit for, what is the legacy he leaves to the city?

​The mayorship of Mr. Boutaris failed in terms of everyday life, on the streets, where a series of parameters come together to form the city’s image. He has admitted this himself, the fact is also a common secret. He strategically decided to invest on intangible successes and grandiose concepts at the expense of the city’s order and functionality. Seeing the city’s state, as it has developed over the past few years, the greatest problem we face is cleanliness; this is also how our governance will be judged to a great extent. I would also add the disappointment of the city’s residents, the general sentiment that “nothing changes”. Our priorities are aligned with those set by the city itself. I would like to remind you that I promised to become the mayor who will do the work necessary and provide tangible results to prevent the city from turning into a society of low expectations. Of course, we are not trying to undermine anyone’s work and we do not discredit former governments and the efforts made. We are here to build, preserve and develop all the good work done. In particular, we are receiving a more extroverted city, a community without fears and exclusions.

How do you plan to govern without having secured the majority in the city council? Do you believe that the legislative intervention by the Ministry of Interior regarding the governability of municipalities is sufficient, or should another intervention take place? ​

I have received a clear and strong mandate from the citizens of Thessaloniki to proceed to our plan’s realisation. The support of the electorate amounts to 67%; this has created a given political momentum that will also have an effect on the formation of the new Local Government Administration. Besides, I had mentioned at an early stage, before the elections even, that I shall seek to collaborate with city councillors from other political parties, capable people with whom we share common political views and plans. The government’s legislative interventions treat a lot of the problems observed due to the proportional representation electoral system; however, if we want a comprehensive Local Government Administration upgrade as to the functionality and efficiency of the administration operation, we will have to proceed to a new legislation. Of course, these issues shall not only concern the electoral system, but I am hoping that they will form a new promotional framework regarding the operation of Local Government Administrations. For example, the practice of transferring de facto or de jure competencies to Local Government Administrations without the relevant transfer of resources cannot continue. The goal is to form the operational framework for the next decade through a great legislative initiative.

What is your plan for making use of community funds? What are the main large-scale projects that you will aim to integrate in the new National Strategic Reference Framework (2021-2027)?

In the new programming period, we are focusing on five policy goals, that is a “smarter”, “greener”, more interconnected, more social Europe; ultimately a Europe closer to its citizens. This is the general framework within which we must operate. However, the most important element for Local Government Administration in the new strategic framework of the 2021-2027 programming period is that the role of local and regional authorities appears to have been upgraded. Local authorities may operate with regard to all five policy goals mentioned, but mainly prioritising the fifth one, namely a Europe closer to its citizens. Besides, the direction we were given and presently follow shows that the great challenges of the future will be handled on a city level and on the level of European metropolitan areas. Indicatively, I will mention some projects that we will aim to integrate in the new National Strategic Reference Framework: reformation of the Axis on Aristotelous Square and a general reformation of the city, paired with the preparation of Special Spatial Plans; creation of “pocket parks” with free Wi-Fi; creation of BIM-GIS systems in all municipal buildings; programmes to strengthen entrepreneurship and creation of new jobs.

What is your position on the reformation of the Thessaloniki International Fair? How do you deem the objections of bodies, such as the Architects’ Association, which support that the provisions for green areas are not sufficient?

The reformation of the Exhibition Centre is a one-way street, if we want the Thessaloniki International fair to stay alive. The approval of the Special Spatial Plan is just a necessary first step. It will define a maximum building coefficient, a maximum construction height, maximum land coverage, areas to be built, green areas and areas for use by the city’s residents. It does not define in a detailed and final manner the plotting and building lines or the architecture of the buildings. These shall be defined by the Urban Implementation Plan and by international architectural tender. I have highlighted the need to create as many green areas and parking spots for the city as possible. The only certain thing is that the city is in need of a metropolitan park. After 20 years of discussions and 7 official and unofficial studies and proposals, the first step is finally made towards the implementation of an urban planning project that may change the city’s image. It is essential that not another decade goes by with fruitless consultations and disputes. The reformation is a unique opportunity for the Thessaloniki city centre. Finally, the city’s operations and charges during the works will have to be determined to provide for the transfer of some exhibitions. This is to prevent any loss to the city for construction period of the Thessaloniki International Fair.

What should Thessaloniki look like in 2023 for you to consider your mayorship successful?

​Our goal is to turn Thessaloniki into a clean, functional city by 2023, to complete the main great infrastructure projects, especially regarding transport, to include the city among European and international destinations for tourism, investment and education. The basic pillars of our effort are the quality of life and financial development. We will be judged for our results in these sectors. If I could describe our plan with one image, that would be a green city, friendly to residents and visitors alike. A city with aesthetically upgraded public areas, operating rules, and a business and investment centre with new job places. Finally, a city that will be a high-ranking tourist destination and a cultural centre for the wider area. We are making an ambitious start, setting high goals and are fully aware of the difficulties and our responsibilities at the same time.