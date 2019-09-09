Open communication channels with “New India”

By Kyriakos Pozrikidis*

Τhe 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) this year will again be called on to fulfill an important role in showcasing and promoting Greece and the Greek economy, with the country’s preeminent trade exhibition scheduled for Sept. 7 to Sept 15 at TIF-HELEXPO fairgrounds in downtown Thessaloniki.

*Kyriakos Pozrikidis is the managing director of TIF – HELEXPO.

This year’s TIF will feature India as the “honored country”, focusing on the massive and populous south Asia nation’s very bright economic prospects. India’s has a large and ever-expanding middle class, today estimated at between 200 to 250 million people, as well as booming domestic consumption and high single-digit annual GDP growth rates - making the country a very promising market.

The concept of a “New India” for Greece’s business world will be unveiled at the 84th TIF, with the goal being to open trade and communications channels between Greek and Indian businesses and entrepreneurs.

More than 80 Indian companies and institutions will be represented at the large pavilion that will host this year’s honored country, businesses that represent India’s most dynamic sectors.

Beyond the business and trade perspective of India’s participation, a very prolific cultural program has been scheduled, including concerts and theatrical events, while the global cinematic phenomenon known as Bollywood will also take center-stage.

Greece’s business and trade world will be hugely represented at the 84th TIF, with this year’s exhibition to again host the “Digital Greece” initiative in Pavilion 12, a “breeding ground” for start-ups, scale-ups and innovative entrepreneurship. Additionally, an international conference on agribusiness and “smart agriculture” is also planned.

Moreover, exhibitors in Pavilion 12 will have the opportunity, via the B2B and B2C platforms, to hold teleconferences with Indian exporters, importers and business people.

Thematic features at this year’s 84th TIF range from the automotive to energy, and from gastronomy to education, while several concerts are planned, along with performances by the renowned Circo Medrano, which returns to Greece after several years. We’re confident that the Thessaloniki International Fair this year will again emphasize its significant role as Greece’s biggest and most prominent trade exhibition.