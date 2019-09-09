Maritime economy and the business community

By Vassilis Korkidis*

I would like to extend my welcome to the inauguration of the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which comprises the single most important exhibition event in Greece and one of the most significant in SE Europe, focusing on the Greek economy and its principal orientation towards extroversion, entrepreneurship and innovation. By tradition and in essence, TIF marks the business community’s expectations for the coming financial year in Greece. It has been decided that India, one of the largest markets on the planet, will be celebrated as this year’s Honoured Country. As a matter of course, the Greek business community, always striving to maintain and expand a communicative rapport with the world, looks forward to attract investment interest from Indian businesses. Prospective investments will bring added value to our country’s GDP and will create a wealth of transactional activities with particular regard to our exports.

*Vassilis Korkidis is president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and president of the Regional Chamber Council of Attica.

Admittedly, TIF truly mirrors the current economic status, the businesses active within the Fair’s scope, and the country’s standard of living in general, as it reflects the character, evolution and prospective stature of Greece’s development model. As regards this latter element, we have repeatedly presented our position, acting upon our role as production bodies. The country’s productive gap – that is to say, the difference between the actual and the potential GDP – amounts to roughly -100 billion. In this context, the new Government will have to step up the pace of its consolidated strategic planning to bridge this financial gap promptly. Therefore, the influx of immediate, foreign and local investments, as well as the bolstering of Greek entrepreneurship by means of making use of the country’s ports in Northern Greece, continue to be critical, with a view to generate profits and create new, well-paid jobs.

In my opinion, the following points represent issues that are presently being dealt with on a realistic and decisive basis.

The introduction of a plain and stable tax system, which will reflect our tax paying capacity, is conducive to income growth and entrepreneurship.

The creation of contemporary electronic governance structures that will put an end to bureaucratic procedures.

The fast and efficient digital modernisation of the relationship between the state and businesses.

Our proposition is for Chambers to evolve into “Information Database Centres” that will safely lead us to a digitally-enhanced economy and a viable development model, on a par with economically powerful European countries. In any case, the country’s Chambers provide public services to the private sector, with no incumbencies on national funding. Therefore, they should be deployed all the more by the new Government.

Within this framework, the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in its continuous efforts to enhance the competencies and extroversion of its business members, is a reliable ally to entrepreneurship. The Chamber participates in Thessaloniki International Fair with its own pavilion and the view to promote Piraeus-based commercial, industrial and maritime entrepreneurship.

In addition, this year’s Fair will also host the first Greek maritime cluster, titled “Maritime Hellas”, presented by the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners, all aiming to represent the shipping sector assertively. It also hosts and co-organises an International Piraeus Conference entitled “Modern Technologies in the Maritime Industries of Greece and Germany”. Within the conference’s scope, German and Greek shipping companies will present products, cooperation capacities and prospects for the implementation of new “eco-friendly” technologies in the international shipping market.

In Northern Greece, the term “maritime economy” presents great market potential, while investment interest focuses on the Thessaloniki Port, closely followed by the Alexandroupolis Port. Proper capitalisation of these strategically positioned ports is expected to enhance economic growth in the areas of Makedonia and Thrace.

The Thessaloniki Port is evolving to a focal development point, rapidly turning into a strategic port for Northern Greece and the Balkan region alike. By exploiting its main advantage, being proximity to the Balkan region and Central Europe, the Thessaloniki Port claims a strong position as an import-export transit point towards Asia. The expansion of the port is bound to facilitate economic growth in the framework of trans-Europe logistics transit networks, as well as develop the ambitious venture of river transport. Compulsory investments will exceed -180 billion. Upon completion of these investments towards the end of 2022, the port’s capacity will be drastically altered; the Thessaloniki Port will be turned into the largest port in the Balkan region, with the capacity to dock high-capacity cargo ships and container ships of 18.000 TEUs.

The modernisation of the port also provides that the passenger port will be able to service as “cruise home porting”. Specifically, the port will operate as a cruise-ship departure point, apart from the services already covered, such as transit or call porting. Drawing on the Master Plan, the present and future requirements are being met, so that the port can adequately rise from its competitors with respect to speed, security and the quality of services provided. On the other hand, future development and enhancement is scheduled on a technical and financial basis, with respect to the construction of infrastructure and the procurement of all necessary technical equipment for freight management. The Thessaloniki Port Authority has set certain strategic goals, namely to develop the Thessaloniki Port into a “smart port”, as well as to make good use of its geographical advantages to create extended gates for freights coming from and destined for the Balkan region.

Presently, the Alexandroupolis Port is riddled with problems, but also possesses several advantages. Its location, infrastructure and prospects are important advantages, missing from other regional ports. The four developmental axes of the Master Plan for the Spatial Planning of the Alexandroupolis Port include the creation of a commercial transit centre for logistics infrastructure, an energy node that will facilitate the operation of the TAP pipeline, the LNG-FSRU terminal and the IGB pipeline, the construction of a sailing platform, port infrastructure, facilities for recreational craft, and a ship reparation facility- the Thessaloniki Port Authority is currently seeking funding for the latter. It should be noted that the port is first on a list of the ten most exploitable regional ports, within the framework of subcontracting. It is also a fact that the schedule of the port’s upgrade and deployment demonstrates a certain tardiness on the part of all parties concerned with the development project.

With these thoughts, I would like to wish good luck to all participants of the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair; profitable deals to all businesses involved; and a successful economic restart to our country, with a view to stop brain and business drain.

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry is always at the disposal of the Chambers of Northern Greece responsible for regional ports and active maritime businesses and willing to aid their projects through the Maritime Hellas cluster. Maritime economy can heal the “open wounds of Greek financial crisis” by means of making good use of the worldwide power of Greek shipping and developing the ports of Northern Greece according to the needs of the wider region and their own great potential.