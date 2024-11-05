Ειδική Έκδοση 2024: N-Treasures of Greek Tourism

To say that Greece is a tourist destination that generously offers everything

and to everyone would not seem like an exaggeration at all, as the country not only offers

a wide range of options to the most demanding tourists all year round, with the main

package of services based on the “sun, light, and sea” motto, but also provides excellent

options for the winter season in areas such as alternative, religious, culinary, climbing,

thermal, and medical tourism.

The list of available options should also include the so-called “silver economy,”

which is addressed to the elderly and retirees from third countries who want to start

a new, tranquil and carefree chapter in their lives and are looking forward to a kind of

everyday life that they certainly did not experience during their professional lives.

