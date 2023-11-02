Desquared: Moving forward together with Deutsche Telekom

Desquared company is planning the further development of its products aiming at the global market, after its entry into the share capital of Deutsche Telekom (main shareholder of OTE) as a strategic investor with a percentage of 20%.

Desquared, a digital products and services development company, was founded by Vangelis Liaskas, who holds the position of managing director, based in Athens, in 2012. Its approximately 150 specialized employees cover the full range of the digital product lifecycle) – from product strategy, design and development in mobile and web environments, to product management, customer experience management and performance marketing.

The company has been cooperating with OTE for a long time, having implemented for the group, among other things, the central Cosmote mobile application (through which its subscribers are informed about their services and personal data, pay their bills etc.) as well as the Box food delivery platform.

It has also implemented applications for National Bank, Alpha Bank, Public and the Heron energy company. Its projects also include the order and experience management platform Wave and the innovative rapid application design and development system RAD (Rapid Application Design and Development).

As a strategic investor, Deutsche Telekom valued Desquared at approximately 20 million euros and acquired, as mentioned above, a 20% stake. Desquared’s founding team will retain full control of the company and management autonomy, ensuring the continuation of its customer-centric approach and the creation of innovative solutions for all its customers. At the same time, the company will have access to the know-how and resources of the German telecommunications giant.