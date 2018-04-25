Reports: Competition committee OKs Attica Group's purchase of rival ferry operator HSW

By L. Karageorgos

Greece's competition committee on Wednesday reportedly approved of Hellenic Seaways' (HSW) acquisition by the rival Attica Group. Relevant announcements are expected on Thursday.

According to reports by "N", the committee's decision will request of Attica Group to provide "breathing space" for the competition, and specifically on two routes: one servicing the popular Cyclades islands of Paros and Naxos, and another servicing islands in the north Aegean. Competitors, however, will have to offer the same quality and frequency of coastal shipping services offered by Attica and HSW.