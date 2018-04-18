IMF: Improved primary budget surplus forecasts for Greece; worsening debt-to-GDP ratios

The IMF on Wednesday released an improved forecast for Greece’s primary budget surplus performances in 2017 and 2018 (as a percentage of GDP), although accompanied by a worsening debt-to-GDP ratio.

The forecasts were included in the Fund’s Fiscal Monitor report.

Specifically, IMF said the still bailout-dependent country is forecast to reach a 3.7-percent primary budget surplus in 2017, a significant improvement from the Fund’s 1.7-percent forecast last autumn.

The forecast comes days before Greece’s independent statistics authority is set to release a first official estimate for the course of the fiscal target for 2017 – a target that Greece must exceed, as per a memorandum-mandated obligation.

In terms of the closely watched debt-to-GDP ratio, the IMF pointed to lower than previously expected growth in the recession battered country, until 2019, as increasing the figure.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to top off in 2018 at 191.3 percent of GDP.

Specifically, the IMF forecasts for Greece are:

Α. Primary surplus:

2017: 3.7% (up from 1.7% in October 2017)

2018: 2.9% (up from 2.2% in October 2017)

2019-2022: 3.5% (this forecast is the same as announced last October)

2023: 1.5% (the first time a forecast has been made by the IMF for)

Β. Debt (as a percentage of GDP)