Reports: Former high-profile Turkish prosecutor arrested while trying to flee to Greece

Turkish authorities this week arrested a one-time prosecutor from the western coastal city of Izmir on the Greek-Turkish land border at the Evros (Maritsa) River, shortly before he tried to cross into Greek territory.

According to media reports in Turkey on Monday, the prosecutor, identified as Zafer Kılınç, was arrested along with other judicial officials and with his family in tow.

Turkish media said the man is wanted as a member of the Gulenist network, now vilified in neighboring Turkey by the state and media as the "Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)". The latter is blamed by the ruling AKP party, and especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as behind a failed coup in July 2016.

Kılınç emerged on the national limelight in Turkey in 2013 by accusing roughly 200 Turkish military officers of espionage.