Wood & Company sees lower Greek GDP growth than IMF, Commission forecasts

In a report, Wood refers to a stable and reasonable recovery, which may not be strong but is not weakening, either.

One the one hand, the international investment bank sees an improvement in corporate profits from increased competitiveness, which in turn create new job spots and support exports.

Conversely, low spending by households, the result of depleted savings, as well as reduced revenues and still contained state spending are cited as limitations to growth.

The improvement in competitiveness is due to better industrial indices; growing FDIs and continued indications that labor costs remain at central and eastern Europe levels.