Dep. PM, econ minister: Precautionary credit line after program's end would mean another memorandum

Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:17
UPD:13:19
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

Dragasakis, a LSE-educated economist and veteran leftist politician in the country, said such a prospect would equal a "new memorandum". Instead, he merely echoed the leftist-rightist coalition government's preference for a "cash buffer" in the period when Greece will have to refinance its debt via sovereign market borrowing.
A- A A+

Deputy Prime Minister and recently appointed Economy Minister Yannis Dragasakis on Wednesday reiterated his categorical opposition to the prospect of a precautionary credit line for Greece after the third bailout ends next August.

Dragasakis, a LSE-educated economist and veteran leftist politician in the country, said such a prospect would equal a "new memorandum". Instead, he merely echoed the leftist-rightist coalition government's preference for a "cash buffer" in the period when Greece will have to refinance its debt via sovereign market borrowing.

Dragasakis said 4.5 billion euros have already been collected for a future "cash buffer".

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών