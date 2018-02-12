Qatar Airways to link Doha with Mykonos this summer with 4 flights per week

Qatar Airways this week announced that it will commence a route connecting Doha with the popular Cyclades island of Mykonos, beginning on May 30, 2018.

Mykonos will mark the third Greek destination that the high-flying Gulf state carrier will service, after Athens and Thessaloniki (March 27, 2018).

In a relevant press release, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker reiterated that his air carrier is the first from the Gulf region that will fly directly to the iconic isle.

Four flights a week will be scheduled with QA’s Airbus A320s.

QA, which currently holds the “best airline in the world” title, after picking up the distinction at the Skytrax-organized World Airline Awards, will feature routes connecting Mykonos with Doha every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.