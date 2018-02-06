One-stop-shop establishment of businesses awaits ministerial decision

A long-awaited electronic "one-stop shop" process for establishing a business entity in Greece appears to be only days away, with a joint ministerial decision expected to stipulate the operation of three categories of newly created businesses and relevant conditions.

One category will be a platform operated by the economic and development ministry, another by a chambers of commerce umbrella group and yet another by certified notaries.

One significant innovation, by Greek standards, is that an individual tax code number and registration in the primary state-run social security fund (EFKA) will be issued online, through any of the three one-stop-shop platforms.

A discount of 70 percent from the fees currently imposed to create a new business entity will be available, with one idea being a completely free registration for a year.

One platform has already been completed https://eyms.businessportal.gr - and only awaits the signing of the relevant ministerial decision.