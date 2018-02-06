One-stop-shop establishment of businesses awaits ministerial decision

Tuesday, 06 February 2018 13:24
UPD:13:30
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ

One significant innovation, by Greek standards, is that an individual tax code number and registration in the primary state-run social security fund (EFKA) will be issued online, through any of the three one-stop-shop platforms.
A- A A+

 

A long-awaited electronic "one-stop shop" process for establishing a business entity in Greece appears to be only days away, with a joint ministerial decision expected to stipulate the operation of three categories of newly created businesses and relevant conditions.

One category will be a platform operated by the economic and development ministry, another by a chambers of commerce umbrella group and yet another by certified notaries.

One significant innovation, by Greek standards, is that an individual tax code number and registration in the primary state-run social security fund (EFKA) will be issued online, through any of the three one-stop-shop platforms.

A discount of 70 percent from the fees currently imposed to create a new business entity will be available, with one idea being a completely free registration for a year.

One platform has already been completed https://eyms.businessportal.gr - and only awaits the signing of the relevant ministerial decision.

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών