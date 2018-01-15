Tsipras in Parliament: End of bailout era now near

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday defended his coalition government's latest legislative effort to pass dozens of "prior actions" required by creditors as part of the current bailout - the third consecutive memorandum since 2010.

Speaking in Parliament, the one-time political firebrand who won a landslide election in January 2015 on a campaign platform dominated by anti-bailout and anti-austerity rhetoric, said a "long and difficult cycle is now ending ... the legislative portion of prior actions is now essentially concluding in order to close the third review" - a reference to the end of the third bailout in August.

His address, coming amid debate over a voluminous omnibus draft bill, was repeatedly spiked with references to the looming end of the memorandums.