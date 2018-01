The Greek state drained 1.625 billion euros from the market on Wednesday during an auction of 1.250 billion euros worth of 26-week T-bills, with a interest rate of 1.65 percent. The latter was less than in the previous such auction.

Total bids reached 2.218 billion euros.

According to Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency “… Primary Dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until January 4, 2018 (10.00 GMT).”