A notorious self-styled anarchist group took advantage of the Christmas Day lull to carry out a "symbolic attack", using paint, against the Israeli embassy in Athens. The incident took place at 6.10 a.m. (04.10 GMT) against the usually well-guarded diplomatic mission.

According to reports, 10 people riding on motorcycles approached the embassy building, which is located on a busy intersection, and threw the paint, before fleeing.

A later statement on a shadowy website used by such groups claimed responsibility on the part of the "Rouvikonas" (Rubicon) group, as part of solidarity with the Palestinians, as the message read.