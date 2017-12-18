High court strikes down mandatory submission of statements of means, assets

The mandatory submission of annual statements of assets and means for justices and prosecutors in Greece was struck down on Monday by a ruling handed down by the Council of State (CoS), the country's highest administrative court.

The verdict abrogates a ministerial decision taken earlier this year, and not just for judicial officials but for all types of professionals cited in the former, such as members of the Athens Journalists' Union (ESIEA).

Among the provisions that the high court decision ruled as illegal is an obligation by principals of declaring cash over 15,000 that is not held in banks or safe deposit boxes - i.e. "under the mattress" - as well as moveable objects worth more than 30,000 euros.

Another provision that was struck down was a "red tape-inspired" obligation of declaring all assets every year, regardless of whether any change was recorded from the previous year's statement. Still another provision cited by the court in throwing out the decree was an obligation of listing the assets of one's companion, if a civil-partnership was in force.