Greece in top 5 in terms of absoption of Juncker stimulus plan financing

Greece is among the top five EU member-states that have so far taken advantage of the so-called Juncker stimulus plan, mainly focusing on infrastructure works and financing towards SMEs, according to an announcement this week by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The announcement came after an EIB board meeting, which opened the way for the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) - as the stimulus plan is officially called - to disburse another 256.1 million euros in financing.

The total package reaches 51.1 billion euros and is spread over all 28 member-states.

Specifically, in December 2017, the first five EU states in terms of absorption of Juncker plan financing, compared to GDP, are: Estonia, Greece, Bulgaria, Portugal and Spain.