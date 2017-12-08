Unemployment rate in Greece falls for 9th straight month in Sept. 2017

Unemployment in Greece posted a noteworthy decrease in September 2017, compared to the same month in 2016, according to data supplied by the Greek statistics authority on Thursday.

All total, the unemployment rate in September 2017 stood at 20.5 percent, down from 23.2 percent in the corresponding month of 2016.

Compared to the immediately preceding month of August, a marginal decrease of 0.2 percent was recorded, given that the unemployment rate for August 2017 was revised upwards to 20.7 percent from 20.6 percent.

The development marked the ninth consecutive month where the jobless rate dropped,according to the statistics authority, EL.STAT.

In absolute numbers, registered unemployed people totaled slightly more than 981,000, which is 135,000 people less than in September 2016, or 12.1 percent lower.

The number of employed people increased by 105,773 people, comparing September to September, an increase of 2.9 percent; and 0.3 percent compared to the previous month, August 2017.

The number of employed people in Greece in September 2017 reached 3.8 million, up from 3.964 million in September 2016 - the biggest number since the punishing economic crisis began in late 2009.