German media: Erdogan visit to Greece part of effort to re-approach EU

Wednesday, 06 December 2017 14:12
UPD:14:17
REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
A- A A+

Turkish president Tayyip Recep Erdogan’s closely watched official visit to Greece, beginning on Thursday, has attracted the attention of German media this week, with a dispatch circulated by Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung, Neue Presse and Dresdner Neueste Nachrichte from Athens mostly revolving around the powerful Turkish leader’s purported attempt to re-approach the European Union.

Neighboring Greece, according to the assessment of the German report, offers Erdogan the opportunity of a “bridge” with the rest of the EU.

“After the harsh measures he took against his critics, Turkish President Erdogan has led his country into isolation – there’s no talk over a possible Turkish accession to the EU. Erdogan is now trying to build bridges,” the widely circulated article on the German-language Internet stressed.

Although Erdogan has previously visited Athens as the prime minister, this will be his first time in the country as the Turkish president, a post with significantly increased executive powers from the last time a Turkish head of state was in Athens – far-off 1952.
Beyond improved relations, the article refers to still unresolved problems, such as exclusive economic zones in maritime regions between the two neighbors – the Aegean, eastern Mediterranean – as well as the long-standing Cyprus division.  

Additionally, the German report notes that some 1,000 Turkish nationals have fled the country to Greece in the wake of a round of mass arrests after a foiled coup in Turkey. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών