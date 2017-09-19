Two escaped Turkish convicts apprehended near border

Two escaped convicts, identified as Turkish nationals serving lengthy sentences for smuggling foreign nationals into Greece, were apprehended in the Evros border prefecture on Monday, authorities said.

The two inmates, 24 and 33, had escaped from a medium-security prison in Halkidiki prefecture last Thursday.

The pair was located in the early morning hours moving on foot in the Ferres district. Authorities believe the two men were headed for the border with Turkey, across from the Evros (Maritsa) River.