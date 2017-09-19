Two escaped Turkish convicts apprehended near border

Tuesday, 19 September 2017 11:35
UPD:11:55
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Two escaped convicts, identified as Turkish nationals serving lengthy sentences for smuggling foreign nationals into Greece, were apprehended  in the Evros border prefecture on Monday, authorities said.

The two inmates, 24 and 33, had escaped from a medium-security prison in Halkidiki prefecture last Thursday.

The pair was located in the early morning hours moving on foot in the Ferres district. Authorities believe the two men were headed for the border with Turkey, across from the Evros (Maritsa) River. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών