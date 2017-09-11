Int'l press hones in on Eldorado development

The international fallout, as least as the press is concerned, from Monday's abrupt announcement by Eldorado Gold that it is suspending its Greece operations mostly touched on the effect the development will have on the country's attempt to attract much-needed foreign direct investments.

Reuters' dispatch, as reposted by the NYTimes, points to the search for investments by the still bailout-dependent country, who has received three financial adjustment programs since 2010.

DW noted that luring investments should be a top priority for the current Tsipras government, while FT pointed to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' insistence that his government welcomes foreign investors and capital, a statement made in front of French President Emmanuel Macron, a coterie of top French corporate leaders and with cameras rolling.

In a bid to allay the perceived damage, a government spokesman on Monday evening merely noted that "investors aren't briefed by only one source".