Commission spox dismisses Moscovici statement over 'scandal in democratic procedures' regarding Greek bailout

A European Commission spokesman on Monday downplayed a very high-profile quip over the weekend by EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici regarding a “scandal of democratic procedures” involving the Greek bailout program.

Moscovici, who has played “good cop” vis-à-vis the Greek program over the last two and half years - as opposed to Wolfgang Schaeuble's or the IMF's perceived "bad cop" image - was quoted by Corriere della Sera on the sidelines of an economic conference in Como, Italy. He clarifeied that the decisions for the Greek program were not, in themselves, scandalous, but rather it was the way such decisions were taken “over the fate of a people; by imposing detailed decisions over pensions, the labor market …”

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas defended the Commission’s positions on the Greek bailout and said Moscovici as well as Commission VP Valdis Dombrovskis appeared before MEPs at the European Parliament to answer questions and brief the pubic opinion on the issue.