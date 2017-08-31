Energy exchange to debut in Greece in first half of 2018

A long-awaited energy exchange is expected to be established in Greece in the first half of 2018, with four separate markets eyed for trade in electricity, including "next-day" sales, spot products, power derivatives and a load balance market.

The independent regulator in the country, the Operator of Electricity Market (LAGHE), in cooperation with the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE), are in the final stages of establishing two companies necessary for commencing the energy exchange, such a clearing house and a firm overseeing trade negotiations.

Electricity producers, suppliers, traders and potential major customers will have the right to participate in the new exchange, with 60 to 70 percent of the total quantity of electricity consumed in the Greek market is expected to be purchased and sold through the "next day" and spot products markets.