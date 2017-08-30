Estonian minister sends high-profile reply to Greek counterpart over 'no show' at con'f on 'Victims of Communist and Nazi Regimes'

A biting response by Estonian Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu to his Greek counterpart Stavros Kontonis was widely circulated in Greek media on Wednesday, in the wake of the latter's justification for not attending a conference in Tallinn last week that coincided with the "European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communist and Nazi Regimes".

The issue that arose from the leftist Greek minister's "no-show" and his letter to Reinsalu generated a firestorm of political debate in the country, often in an acrimonious pitch, over Greece's 20th century experiences with totalitarian ideologies, the Nazi occupation during WWII (1941-1944) and the devastating Greek Civil War (1946-49) between nationalists and communists.

The letter is included below: