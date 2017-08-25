PPC to sign MoU with China Development Bank next month

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

State-run Public Power Corp. (PPC), the dominant electricity provider in Greece, is set to sign a MoU with China Development Bank (CDB) on the sidelines of the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) next month.

Both sides, in fact, will participate at an energy-related conference at the trade fair in the northern Greece port city on Sept. 9, entitled "Opportunities in Southeastern Europe - Trends and challenges in the energy sector," an event that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is scheduled to attend.

PPC president and managing director Manolis Panayiotakis and CDB's mission chief for Greece, Jinning Wang, will sign the MoU for the respective sides.

The development comes after this week's announcement of a MoC signed by PPC's renewable energy subsidiary with the China-based SUMEC group.

Representatives for Chinese side emphasized that the company aims to turn Greece into its base for the wider region.