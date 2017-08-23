Berlin clarifies position on ESM in the wake of Bild article

Wednesday, 23 August 2017 18:42
UPD:18:45
REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH
A- A A+

Germany's finance ministry on Wednesday issued a quick clarification after a same-day Bild article claimed that German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble has “reversed” his position over any future transformation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

A ministry spokeswoman reiterated that Berlin continues to oppose the joint assumption - by the Euro zone - of individual member-states' public debt and the issuance of a “Euro bond”.

“We’re not planning new spending into the billions … What is under discussion, for some time now, is the further evolution of the ESM,” Friederike von Tiesenhausen said, adding: “However, the principle whereby we do not, in any way, want to absolve member-states of their responsibility remains.”

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών