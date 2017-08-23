Berlin clarifies position on ESM in the wake of Bild article

Germany's finance ministry on Wednesday issued a quick clarification after a same-day Bild article claimed that German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble has “reversed” his position over any future transformation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

A ministry spokeswoman reiterated that Berlin continues to oppose the joint assumption - by the Euro zone - of individual member-states' public debt and the issuance of a “Euro bond”.

“We’re not planning new spending into the billions … What is under discussion, for some time now, is the further evolution of the ESM,” Friederike von Tiesenhausen said, adding: “However, the principle whereby we do not, in any way, want to absolve member-states of their responsibility remains.”