Two tourists, a Turk and a Swede, the victims of Kos earthquake

Friday, 21 July 2017 11:53
The two victims of a strong early-morning earthquake that struck the island of Kos were identified as two men, a Turkish national, 39, and a Swedish national, 22.

Moreover, five seriously injured people were airlifted to a larger hospital on the island of Crete.

According to reports later in the morning, the buildings that sustained the biggest damage, including the ones where the victims died, were older structures, often stone built.

The island's airport has remained operational, although the main port of Kos is unreachable due to the damages sustained at quayside.

Ferry boats were initially diverted to the island of Kalymnos, due north of Kos, with smaller vessels then used to ferry passengers to Kos' other harbors.

The 6.4 on the Richter scale quake also shook the opposite Turkish coast, particularly the Bodrum district.

