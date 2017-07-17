Repeat of Lagarde comments at end of 2015: Tsipras realized you couldn't single-handedly change EZ rules

An interview by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, initially broadcast at the end of 2015 by the broadcaster France 2, this week revisited the chaotic negotiations in the first half of the year between the Tsipras government and institutional creditors, including the IMF.

"He (Greek PM Alexis Tsipras) aspired to changing the rules from the very first day. I believe he (Tsipras) soon realized that just one (leader) isn't enough to change the rules, but rather 18 or 19," was the regurgitated statement by Lagarde, shown as part of a program dedicated to the IMF chief.

"He realized very quickly that he was playing collectively in a Euro zone that already had pre-determined rules," she said, adding that Tsipras was always "serious", referring to the shambolic first half of 2015, when Greece's finance minister was Yanis Varoufakis.