Metka announces participation in winning tender for new power plant in Ghana

Athens-based Metka S.A. on Friday announced the signing of a new EPC contract with Early Power Ltd., a consortium that consists of Endeavor Energy, Sage and GE, for the construction of a new power plant in the west Africa country of Ghana.

The contract was finalized last week.

According to a relevant press release, the Bridge Power project (stage 1) will be executed by Metka through its wholly owned subsidiary Power Projects Ltd., and its scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 200-MW power project with five GE gas turbines (type TM2500+), five "Once Through Steam" generators and one custom-built steam turbine in a combined cycle (CCGT) configuration.

The new plant will be located in Tema, 16 miles east of Accra, Ghana's capital. The envisioned plant will be able to be fired by LPG, natural gas and diesel.

The contract value for Metka is approximately 363 million USD and is the company's third major project in Ghana.