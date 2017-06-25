ND's Mitsotakis: Reversing 'brain drain' a priority

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday said a priority of any future ND government will be to reverse the "Brain Drain" that has severely affected Greece over the course of the current and disastrous economic crisis.

The former minister and diehard pro-reform political leader also said that retaining the country's young professional castes in the country is imperative, speaking during a two-day tour of the central Thessaly province, where he met with young entrepreneurs and agricultural producers, among others.