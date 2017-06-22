Macron-Tsipras meeting in Brussels

Thursday, 22 June 2017 21:48
UPD:22:18
On his part, Tsipras referred to developments on the Cyprus issue, following his meeting with both Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly expressed his satisfaction with the results of last week's Eurogroup meeting and the agreement over the Greek issue that emerged from the session, in a brief discussion he had with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of an European Council summit in Brussels.

He also expressed a desire to visit Greece.

According to a report circulated by the Greek national news agency, Macron reportedly said the result was positive, with the Tsipras thanking the French president for his support.

