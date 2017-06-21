HOTREC: Greece in Europe's 'Top 3' as a destination for fine cuisine, variety of foods

By L. Karageorgos

The tourism and travel sector continues to shine as a beacon for present and future economic growth in Greece, with a recent major study showing that the east Mediterranean country ranks as a top "gastronomical destination" for holiday makers.

According to a study by HOTREC, the European umbrella association of national trade associations representing the hotels, restaurants, cafes and similar establishments, Greece ranks in third place in Europe in terms of "total quality of local cuisine", with a surprise first-place going to Sweden, ahead of second-place Italy.

Additionally, Greece ranks third in the "Top 3" destinations for "variety of local foods", along with Turkey and Finland, another surprise entry.

The high epicurean ranking is juxtaposed with the lower ratings given to Greek hotels and the category "Value for Money" for lodgings. The Scandinavian trio of Sweden, Norway and Finland lead in the hotel category, despite the often "pricey" accommodations available in those countries. The "Value for Money" top three in Europe are Bulgaria, Cyprus and the Czech Republic.