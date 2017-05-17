Berlin dampens Greek govt's recent quip over an 'agreement' towards debt relief

Wednesday, 17 May 2017
UPD:20:32
File photo of a meeting between Angela Merkel and Alexis Tsipras
The German chancellery on Wednesday declined to confirm a previous announcement by the Greek prime minister's office referring to converging views between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Alexis Tsipras over the need for a solution to the standing issue of Greek debt relief.

In a "non paper", the Greek side had cited Monday's Eurogroup meeting as being discussed as a venue for reaching such an agreement.

According to Deutsche Welle, the usually laconic chancellery spokesman, Steffen Seibert,  on Wednesday provided insight over the phone contact - considered as a response to the announcement by the Tsipras government.  

