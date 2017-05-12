Govt sources: Talks with China State Grid Corp over energy-related investments in Greece

Government sources on Friday referred to meetings in Beijing on the same day between a top Greek delegation and officials of the China State Grid Corp., the state-run company that has emerged as a strategic investor for Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) S.A.

Removing state control over the power grid operator, in tandem with reducing state-run power company’s (PPC) dominating share of the retail market – via the privatization of several production units – to the level of its electricity production, remains a “prior action” demanded by creditors and the EU Commission’s regulatory arm.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, heading up a high-level government delegation, arrived in Chinese capital on Friday to participate in a “Belt & Road” forum that has attracted several international leaders.

According to the “unofficial” information circulated by the Greek government, the course of the ADMIE privatization was discussed with the Chinese company’s leadership.

At the same time, other energy-related projects in Greece were discussed, such as renewable energy sources in the wind-swept and sun-kissed east Mediterranean country.

The same reports also cited the long-coveted linking of Greece’s numerous islands with the mainland grid, a plan that has been in the works for decades but has never gotten off the “drawing board”.

Finally, the same sources said the EuroAsia Interconnector project was discussed. The latter is an ambitious endeavor to connect Israel's electrical with Cyprus and Crete.

Trilateral cooperation between Greece, Israel and Cyprus in the energy sector has emerged as a strategic policy over recent years.