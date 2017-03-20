Latest 'unofficial deadline' now April 7 for Greek review; FinMin meeting with creditors' reps

Monday, 20 March 2017 15:51
UPD:15:53
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

By N. Bellos

Creditors’ top representatives and Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos were holding anotherround of face-to-face meeting in Brussels on Monday afternoon ahead of a scheduled Eurogroup meeting – yet another effort to bridge differences between two sides over the still pending second review of the Greek program.

 According to Community sources, creditors – and particularly the IMF – are demanding specific commitments by the Greek government in order to issue a “green light” for a return of negotiators to Athens in the next few days.

In other words, creditors want assurances that the year-long delay of the second review will be finally concluded.  

The return of negotiators back to Athens – representing what the embattled Tsipras government dubbed the “Institutions” back in 2015 – is considered the “best-case scenario” to be derived from Monday's talks.

The next “unofficial deadline” for concluding the second review of the third bailout is now April 7, given that the previous one – Monday – went by the wayside amid standing differences. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών