Latest 'unofficial deadline' now April 7 for Greek review; FinMin meeting with creditors' reps

By N. Bellos

Creditors’ top representatives and Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos were holding anotherround of face-to-face meeting in Brussels on Monday afternoon ahead of a scheduled Eurogroup meeting – yet another effort to bridge differences between two sides over the still pending second review of the Greek program.

According to Community sources, creditors – and particularly the IMF – are demanding specific commitments by the Greek government in order to issue a “green light” for a return of negotiators to Athens in the next few days.

In other words, creditors want assurances that the year-long delay of the second review will be finally concluded.

The return of negotiators back to Athens – representing what the embattled Tsipras government dubbed the “Institutions” back in 2015 – is considered the “best-case scenario” to be derived from Monday's talks.

The next “unofficial deadline” for concluding the second review of the third bailout is now April 7, given that the previous one – Monday – went by the wayside amid standing differences.