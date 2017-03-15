2 Pussy Riot members at Onassis Cultural Centre in Athens this month

Two of the members of Russia's controversial Pussy Riot rock group will be in Athens later this month for an appearance at the Onassis Cultural Centre.

The event, entitled "Who is Afraid of Pussy Riot?", offers an opportunity for the Athenian public to meet the Russian feminists and activists "who were sentenced to prison after their performance 'Punk Prayer' in Moscow’s cathedral," according to the centre's website.

Masha Alyokhina and Sasha Bogino are scheduled to appear at the Onassis event on March 24.