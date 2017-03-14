EU source: Staff level agreement by March 20 very remote

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

Although long-distance negotiations between the Greek government and institutional creditors' top representatives are continuing to try and resolve differences blocking a conclusion to the second review of the Greek program, a Community source in Brussels on Monday said a staff level agreement by March 20 appears remote.

The source echoed an earlier statement, official in this case, by the Commission's spokeswoman, who more-or-less offered only a vague description of the ongoing deliberations, merely saying talks are continuing ahead of the March 20 Eurogroup meeting. The latter date was the most recent "unofficial deadline" for concluding the review, which is utterly delayed.

Most EU officials in the Belgian capital also appear not to share Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' optimistic prediction - made on Friday and widely circulated by local media - of a staff level agreement by March 20, with a comprehensive deal on April 7 at the Valletta summit.