Angelopoulos-Daskalaki resigns from Amb-at-large post with prickly references to gov't

Friday, 10 March 2017 12:13
UPD:12:14
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΣ ΡΑΠΑΝΗΣ

The high-profile former "Iron Lady" of the Athens Olympics organizing committee, Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, on Thursday issued an abrupt announcement saying she is resigning from her mostly symbolic ambassador-at-large position, while at the same time criticizing the current leftist Greek government.

Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, a former MP who rose to international prominence during the run-up of the successful Athens Games in 2004, said that after a "series of actions and omissions that affect my role as an ambassador-at-large, which I have held since 1998 ... I am forced to relinquish this office...

"I never asked anything from anyone ... despite  whatever behavior by any (Greek) government actions, I will continue to contribute and serve what I consider as significant for my country," she added.

Angelopoulos-Daskalaki also said she was returning the diplomatic passport that accompanied the post

