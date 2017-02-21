Greek govt accepts 'precautionary measures', bid to 'sweeten bitter pill' now the focus

Monday's breakthrough in talks between creditors and the leftist Greek government means a return of negotiators to Athens -- next week -- to conclude the second review of the now delayed second review of the third bailout, although the "key" appears to be the Greek side's acceptance of "precautionary" fiscal measures to ensure primary budget surplus targets after 2018.

In terms of "concessions" tangled by institutional creditors, the latter are expected to detail medium-term debt relief measures, whereas the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected - at least unofficially - to examine when Greek bonds can be included again in its Quantitative Easing (QE) program.

Generally speaking, creditors want:

Precautionary fiscal measures, namely, a reduction in the tax-free annual income threshold of 8,600 euros and a "harmonization" (downwards) of pension rates

The level of such measures to equal 2 percent of Greece's GDP, roughly 3.6 billion euros, and with implementation after 2018

Meeting a 3.5-percent primary budget surplus target, as a percentage of GDP, for five years after 2018

Conversely, European partners and creditors are reportedly considering the following, as previously stated:

Detailing medium-term debt relief measures for Greece's external debts

Inclusion in the QE program

In a bid to "sweeten" the coming "precautionary" measures, creditors and Athens are studying the prospect of