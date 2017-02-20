Dijsselbloem confirms returns of negotiators to Athens; decision by Eurogroup after staff-level agreement

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem confirmed on Monday afternoon that creditors' negotiators will head back to Athens in the short term to conclude a delayed second review of the Greek bailout.

Speaking after Eurozone finance ministers met at the Eurogroup, Dijsselbloem said creditors will work with Greek authorities on more structural reforms and labor market regulations, while he referred to a change of "policy mix" to move away from austerity, and concentrate more on reforms.

"I think a good step, have to realize there was no political agreement at this point, it's too early," he cautioned.

"For any country reform is difficult, we will allow institutions and the Greek government to do the work on the ground; we will return to Eurogroup when a staff level agreement is complete and we will have a final political discussion," he said, adding that he was very happy with that outcome today.

Finally, Dijsselbloem said there was no issue of no liquidity issue in short run for Greece, although there was a sense of urgency so as not to lose economic confidence, which would threaten economic growth in the country.