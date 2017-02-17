Fraport Greece leadership continues briefings of local gov'ts; talks held with Kavala-area officials

Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell this week visited the Kavala area of northern Greece, as the airport serving the region is one of 14 that the German-Greek consortium will operate as of next month.

The Fraport-led consortium was the winner of an international tender to assume the 40-year management, development and commercial exploitation of 14 regional airports around Greece – a landmark privatization in the east Meditteranean country.

According to a press release by the company, the Fraport Greece top executive held in-depth talks with local government representatives, part of the consortium‘s ongoing stakeholder dialogue for all 14 airports.

Kavala Airport (KVA) serves immediate Kavala region and the surrounding northern Greek provinces of eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

In particular, discussions were held with Kavala Region’s deputy governor Theodoros Markopoulos, Michalis Amirides, the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Region’s deputy governor for tourism and external relations; as well as the mayors of Kavala, Dimitra Tsanaka, and of adjacent Nestos Municipality, Evangelos Tsompanopoulos.

Zinell also met with recently hired Fraport Greece employees recruited to manage the Kavala Airport.

“Fraport Greece is here to create synergies and partnerships with the local government and authorities. Moreover, we all share the same goals of increasing passenger traffic and customer satisfaction, while creating business opportunities for the region. We are very confident ofthe development potential of Kavala as well as the other airports," he said.