Govt says Rothschild selected as consultant before Tsipras met with its officials

The government on Tuesday formally announced that the Paris-based Rothschild investment bank had been chosen as a technical consultant for preparation of Greece's entry into the markets for its future borrowing -- whenever Athens attempts a return to private lending after the current bailout ends.

The announcement, made by the relevant government spokesman, comes more than a week after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Rothschild officials in the French capital, a meeting that was not initially revealed by his office.

Tsipras was not accompanied by ministers of economic aides during the meeting.

In a bid to deflect opposition criticism and media scrutiny, spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the relevant finance minister had sent a letter to the board of the Public Debt Organization on Jan. 25 to request the immediate hiring of a consultant for the future foray into the markets. He said the organization's board replied on Jan. 27 and appointed Rothschild, with a relevant ministerial decision now pending.

Greece is now in its third bailout since 2010 and relies on institutional creditors for its borrowing needs.