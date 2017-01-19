Manolo Jimenez set to return to AEK Athens FC

Struggling Greek super league side AEK Athens will, by all accounts, welcome back a familiar face on its bench, as Spanish coach Manolo Jimenez is set to return to the popular Greek football club.

Jimenez was in Athens on Thursday in order to discuss the last details of his contract with AEK's management. His return would come six years after he left AEK to return to the Primera Division.

At press time, it appeared the Spanish coach would sit on AEK's bench for the Sunday game at the Athens Olympic Stadium (OAEK) against Asteras Tripolis.

AEK is struggling in the current 2016-17 season, "burning" through three head coaches up until now, and coming after a disappointing 3-2 loss away to provincial side Panetolikos.