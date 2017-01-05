Weapons, ammo reportedly found in garage used by recently arrested terror fugitive Roupa

Weapons and ammunition was discovered, according to reports, in a basement garage of an apartment building in the coastal Alimos district of Athens after the arrest this week of fugitive Pola Roupa, who was wanted after skipping bail on a variety of felony and urban terror-related convictions.

Police were also examining two vehicles found in the garage to determine if they were used in criminal actions long suspected of being the work of Roupa and her accomplices.

On Wednesday, a relevant appellate council ordered the woman remanded to custody. During a brief hearing, Roupa only referred to her six-year-old son, requesting that he be transferred to her mother and sister.

Roupa, the companion of well-known Greek urban terrorist Nikos Maziotis, is considered as founding member of the self-styled anti-state group "Revolutionary Struggle", which has claimed responsibility for various bombings and assault rifle attacks over the years.