Tsipras: Our aim is to quickly conclude 2nd review of Greek program

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday said his leftist government's intent is to quickly conclude the now delayed second review of the Greek program (third bailout), "so that the positive momentum that has been built is not contested, and for the country to move forward with greater optimism."

Tsipras, whose ruling party is now trailing its main center-right political rival by double-digit numbers in opinion polls, spoke in Athens to mark the activation of a special equity fund, at an event called "fostering entrepreneurship and growth: launch of the equity fund of funds for Greece".

In echoing his embattled coalition government's leitmotif of "better days ahead", as well as most forecasts by creditors and ratings firms, Tsipras predicted a return to economic growth in 2017. He also said he does not see any European institution that wants to block Greece's exit from the crisis or to discourage potential investors.