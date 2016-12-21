Talks between Athens, EZ reps to unblock debt relief measures extends to third day

By N. Bellos

"Continuing progress" was the way a top Eurozone official referred to a second day of negotiations between Eurozone representatives and the Greek government, talks aimed to unblock short-term debt relief measures for Greece.

The ESM temporarily froze the measures last week after the Greek prime minister abruptly announced a one-off 617-million-euro "holiday bonus" for pensioners.

Nevertheless, two days of deliberations failed to reach an agreement, meaning that another round of talks will come on Thursday.

According to the Eurozone source close to negotiations between representatives of Euro-area member-states and the Greek government, which is also in the EZ, progress has been achieved, with the stage set for a resolution on Thursday.

The same official, hours earlier, said there was never a moment that discussions reached an impasse, which would require an outright convening of the EWG or even the Eurogroup.