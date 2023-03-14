Greek stocks follow international markets’ rebound

A rebound in international markets on hopes that the US banking crisis would be contained encouraged sentiment on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The general index of the market jumped 2.34% to close at 1,074.07 points, recovering a big part of the two previous two-day losses (3.11%). The Large Cap index ended 2.66% higher and the Mid Cap index rose 1.65%. Turnover was 139.93 million euros in volume of 44,549,005 shares.

Mytilineos (5.37%), Alpha Bank (5.13%), OPAP (4.65%), Piraeus Bank (4.60%), Ellaktor (3.93%) and PPC (3.78%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while OTE (-0.83%), Jumbo (-0.78%) and Motor Oil (-0.77%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Travel (4.49%) and Banks (4.11%) moved up, while Telecoms (-0.81%) and Personal Products (-0.29%) moved down.

Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 92 to 15 with another 20 issues unchanged. Frigoglass (19.83%) and Reds (11.29%) were top gainers, while Akritas (-15.32%) and Attica Bank (-9.90%) were top losers.