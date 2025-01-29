Greece maintains its leading role in critical mineral raw materials

Greece’s important position in the European and international ranking of Mineral Raw Materials was once again confirmed by the latest official figures.

According to industry officials, the estimates for the following financial years are equally encouraging. The investments that have been launched in the sector for the coming months are expected to provide a significant boost in this direction.

According to the latest figures, Greece’s production ranking on a global and European scale in the year 2022 was maintained in the top position in the category of industrial minerals Perlite and Bentonite 1st in Europe and 1st worldwide and in Bauxite ores and products 1st in Europe and 12th worldwide, in Nickel 2nd in Europe 23rd worldwide, in Magnesite production 4th in Europe and 9th worldwide, in Lignite production 6th in Europe and 13th worldwide, Greece’s production also remains resilient in the global ranking in the flows of Laterite, Sphalerite, Galena and Arsenopyrite ores.

Greece is 6th in Europe in lead minerals and 31st worldwide, 7th in Europe in zinc minerals and 41st worldwide, 4th in Europe in gold minerals and 68th worldwide. Also, the quality of Greek marble and the products produced, as well as the extroverted orientation of the relevant businesses, maintain the level of Greek production in 2nd place within the EU after Italy, in commercial marble products and marble slabs, in raw form.