Aktor: Share capital increase oversubscribed – The next steps

The 200-million euro share capital increase of Aktor Group has been reportedly oversubscribed.

The relevant official announcements are expected early this week.

The share capital increase – according to the Group’s management, headed by Alexandros Exarchou (Chairman and CEO) – is part of a broader plan that includes total investments of 2 billion euros in real estate, Renewable Energy Sources (RES), the purchase of a construction company and in the field of security and facility management services.

Aktor is expanding its business scope, maintaining construction as the central pillar of its activities and will invest in construction-related sectors of the economy, with the aim of diversifying its EBITDA mix (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), strengthening its net profits, shaping a more stable and strong financial profile and creating shareholder value.

The next goals

Based on its business plan, in 2030 it aims for a turnover of 3.2 billion and EBITDA of 430 million euros, with the corresponding figures in 2025 estimated at 1.4 billion and 184 million euros.

Among other things, in the coming months it is expected to complete the agreement to acquire a real estate portfolio from Prodea REIC, for 582 million euros. The real estate portfolio will be managed by Aktor Properties, so that the new subsidiary contributes 13% to the Group’s total EBITDA by 2030.

The Group has also announced the acquisition of RES projects, which will increase the capacity of its energy portfolio by 132 MW, while it has planned to proceed with further acquisitions of 351 RES projects in the coming period and to promote investments in pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 1.5 GW in the coming years.

At the same time, it is proceeding with the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in the company Endelechia, which specializes in electromechanical projects to strengthen construction, as well as a 55% stake in the Oceanic Group of Companies, which is active in security and facility management services, with the aim of strengthening its efforts in Facility Management.